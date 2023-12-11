USACE Observes National Volunteer Day

Lance Philp, a Park Ranger at Allatoona Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, acknowledges the importance of volunteer assistance during a routine bamboo clearing December 6, 2023 near Cartersville, Georgia (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 19:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907305
|VIRIN:
|231206-Z-QP400-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110040708
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CARTERSVILLE, GA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
