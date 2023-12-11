Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    George McBroom, a Park Ranger at Carters Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, attended C-Day at Kennesaw State University November 30, 2023, near Marietta, Georgia. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 19:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907303
    VIRIN: 231130-Z-QP400-1002
    Filename: DOD_110040700
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US
    Hometown: CARTERSVILLE, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Park Ranger Attends KSU's Annual C-Day!, by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE Corps of Engineers US Army U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District MobileDelivers

