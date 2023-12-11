Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Preserve: Alisa McArthur

    CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Alisa McArthur, a fisheries and wildlife Natural Resource Specialist at Allatoona Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, explains her aspirations as a park ranger, December 6, 2023 near near Cartersville, Georgia. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 19:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 907300
    VIRIN: 231206-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_110040690
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CARTERSVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: WINDER, GA, US

    US Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    USACE Corps of Engineers
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers

