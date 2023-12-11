Air Commandos of the Caribbean b-roll

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to Hurlburt Field conduct air-to-ground live fire in an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship over the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 7, 2023. U.S. Southern Command cooperates and shares information with partner nations to understand and counter threats from transnational criminal organizations, malign regional and external state actors and help assist in protecting open navigation and free trade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907287
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-FC829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040447
|Length:
|00:11:30
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Caribbean Sea
Training
Aviation training
AC-130 Gunship
