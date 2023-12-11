Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos of the Caribbean b-roll

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to Hurlburt Field conduct air-to-ground live fire in an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship over the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 7, 2023. U.S. Southern Command cooperates and shares information with partner nations to understand and counter threats from transnational criminal organizations, malign regional and external state actors and help assist in protecting open navigation and free trade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907287
    VIRIN: 231207-F-FC829-1001
    Filename: DOD_110040447
    Length: 00:11:30
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Caribbean Sea

    Training

    Aviation training

    AC-130 Gunship

    TAGS

    hurlburt field
    caribbean sea
    exercise
    gunship
    b-roll

