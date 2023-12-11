Air Commandos of the Caribbean b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Air Commandos assigned to Hurlburt Field conduct air-to-ground live fire in an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship over the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 7, 2023. U.S. Southern Command cooperates and shares information with partner nations to understand and counter threats from transnational criminal organizations, malign regional and external state actors and help assist in protecting open navigation and free trade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)