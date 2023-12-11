Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrews rescue U.S. citizen from sailing vessel, taking on water 170 NM northwest of Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    12.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescued a sole sailor from a sailing vessel that was taking on water, approximately 170 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Dec. 8, 2023. Rescued is Neil Treitman, a 69-year-old man and U.S. citizen, who was transiting aboard the 46-foot sailing catamaran Sailicity from Nassau, Bahamas to Tortola, British Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station by Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen)

    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Medevac Air Station Borinquen SAR

