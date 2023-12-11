Coast Guard aircrews rescue U.S. citizen from sailing vessel, taking on water 170 NM northwest of Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescued a sole sailor from a sailing vessel that was taking on water, approximately 170 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Dec. 8, 2023. Rescued is Neil Treitman, a 69-year-old man and U.S. citizen, who was transiting aboard the 46-foot sailing catamaran Sailicity from Nassau, Bahamas to Tortola, British Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station by Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 15:19
