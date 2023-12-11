Coast Guard aircrews rescue U.S. citizen from sailing vessel, taking on water 170 NM northwest of Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907286" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescued a sole sailor from a sailing vessel that was taking on water, approximately 170 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Dec. 8, 2023. Rescued is Neil Treitman, a 69-year-old man and U.S. citizen, who was transiting aboard the 46-foot sailing catamaran Sailicity from Nassau, Bahamas to Tortola, British Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station by Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen)