    3rd ID Soldiers Spread Christmas Cheer by Singing Songs for all to Hear

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Families of the 3rd Infantry Division sing Christmas carols to spread holiday cheer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. The carols included "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Deck the Halls" and "Jingle Bells." (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)

