Soldiers and Families of the 3rd Infantry Division sing Christmas carols to spread holiday cheer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. The carols included "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Deck the Halls" and "Jingle Bells." (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907284
|VIRIN:
|231211-A-VI253-5301
|Filename:
|DOD_110040421
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd ID Soldiers Spread Christmas Cheer by Singing Songs for all to Hear, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
