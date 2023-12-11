USAACE 2023 Instructor of the Year

The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence 2023 held their Instructor of the Year Ceremony on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907283
|VIRIN:
|231211-A-MD562-6749
|Filename:
|DOD_110040419
|Length:
|00:30:42
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
