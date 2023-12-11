Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAACE 2023 Instructor of the Year

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence 2023 held their Instructor of the Year Ceremony on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907283
    VIRIN: 231211-A-MD562-6749
    Filename: DOD_110040419
    Length: 00:30:42
    Location: AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAACE 2023 Instructor of the Year, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAACE

