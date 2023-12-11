Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package of Day 1 Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-2

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Day 1 footage of Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek and Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907274
    VIRIN: 231211-F-NR948-1001
    Filename: DOD_110040389
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package of Day 1 Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-2, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    F16
    ACE
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern

