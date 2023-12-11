231206-N-DF558-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2023) Sailors onload ammunition on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway performing routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aleksandr Freutel)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907270
|VIRIN:
|231206-N-DF558-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040365
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors onload ammunition, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
