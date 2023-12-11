231204-N-DF558-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2023) Sailors combat a simulated aircraft fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aleksandr Freutel)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907268
|VIRIN:
|231204-N-DF558-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040285
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a general quarters drill, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
