    Abraham Lincoln conducts a general quarters drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    231204-N-DF558-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2023) Sailors combat a simulated aircraft fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aleksandr Freutel)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907268
    VIRIN: 231204-N-DF558-2001
    Filename: DOD_110040285
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a general quarters drill, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72

