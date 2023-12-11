U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak give a holiday message on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 28, 2023. The USARPAC command team wishes everyone and their families the best this holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907267
|VIRIN:
|231109-A-OL548-5660
|Filename:
|DOD_110040283
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pacific Holiday Greeting, by SPC Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT