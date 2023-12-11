Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific Holiday Greeting

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Video by Spc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak give a holiday message on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 28, 2023. The USARPAC command team wishes everyone and their families the best this holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907267
    VIRIN: 231109-A-OL548-5660
    Filename: DOD_110040283
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US

    TAGS

    Holiday
    USARPAC

