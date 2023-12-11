Steel Knight 23.2: 5th Marines prepares fresh chow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, prepare food for force sustainment operations during a mission rehearsal exercise as a part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Upbeat Catchy Playful Guitar composed by Future Vision/stock.adobe.com)