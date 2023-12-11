Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: 5th Marines prepares fresh chow

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, prepare food for force sustainment operations during a mission rehearsal exercise as a part of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Upbeat Catchy Playful Guitar composed by Future Vision/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907264
    VIRIN: 231208-M-TE664-1001
    Filename: DOD_110040197
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    TAGS

    5th Marine Regiment
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    MRX
    Steel Knight
    SK 23.2

