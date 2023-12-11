U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing carry out a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue on Dec. 5, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Landon C. Lingle)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907259
|VIRIN:
|231205-M-RT718-9680
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110040112
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment MCCRE, by LCpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
