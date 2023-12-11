President Biden Delivers Remarks for the City of Philadelphia Receiving a SAFER Grant Award

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the announcement event for the city of Philadelphia receiving a $22.4 million SAFER Grant award that will fund firefighters’ salary and benefits and enable the Philadelphia Fire Department to reopen three fire companies – Engine 6, Ladder 1, and Ladder 11, and more.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 13:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|907258
|Filename:
|DOD_110040019
|Length:
|00:21:34
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
