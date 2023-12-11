Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks for the City of Philadelphia Receiving a SAFER Grant Award

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the announcement event for the city of Philadelphia receiving a $22.4 million SAFER Grant award that will fund firefighters’ salary and benefits and enable the Philadelphia Fire Department to reopen three fire companies – Engine 6, Ladder 1, and Ladder 11, and more.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 13:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 907258
    Filename: DOD_110040019
    Length: 00:21:34
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks for the City of Philadelphia Receiving a SAFER Grant Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    SAFER Grant

