U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Andrade, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technician, summarizes HVAC technician responsibilities and duties at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on Dec. 5, 2023. The 4th CES mission is to provide up-keep to on base facilities and heating and cooling systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907256
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-BD528-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110039914
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fighter of the Fourth - 4th CES (B-Roll), by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
