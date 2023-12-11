Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighter of the Fourth - 4th CES (B-Roll)

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Andrade, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technician, summarizes HVAC technician responsibilities and duties at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, on Dec. 5, 2023. The 4th CES mission is to provide up-keep to on base facilities and heating and cooling systems. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907256
    VIRIN: 231205-F-BD528-1001
    Filename: DOD_110039914
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighter of the Fourth - 4th CES (B-Roll), by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Air Force
    HVAC
    structures
    B-roll
    4th CES
    heating and cooling

