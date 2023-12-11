Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing execute Agile Combat Employment concepts during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11,2023. Agile combat employment is a key operating concept for how the U.S. Air Force will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek and Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 11:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907239
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-F3254-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110039744
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reel of Day 1 Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-2, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
