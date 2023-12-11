Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reel of Day 1 Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing execute Agile Combat Employment concepts during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11,2023. Agile combat employment is a key operating concept for how the U.S. Air Force will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek and Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 11:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907239
    VIRIN: 231211-F-F3254-1002
    Filename: DOD_110039744
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel of Day 1 Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-2, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f16
    ace
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern
    ex fighting wyvern 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT