    Scorpion Lens 2023

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held atJoint Base Charleston and McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide.

