Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held atJoint Base Charleston and McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907237
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-F3222-9001
|PIN:
|230045
|Filename:
|DOD_110039687
|Length:
|00:09:11
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scorpion Lens 2023, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT