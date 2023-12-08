Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rock Island Arsenal Battle of the Rock Army/Navy Flag Football

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Rock Island Arsenal Soldiers and Sailors took to the gridiron on Dec. 1 for a friendly game of flag football during the annual Battle of the Rock at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. This event was designed to build camaraderie and teamwork while preparing for the official Army vs. Navy game Dec. 9, which the Army won with a score of 17 to 11. The Army also won the flag football game with a score of 44 to 27.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907236
    VIRIN: 231201-A-QL991-5462
    Filename: DOD_110039679
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rock Island Arsenal Battle of the Rock Army/Navy Flag Football, by MSG Nathan Hutchison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    Navy
    Army
    Rock Island Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT