Rock Island Arsenal Battle of the Rock Army/Navy Flag Football

Rock Island Arsenal Soldiers and Sailors took to the gridiron on Dec. 1 for a friendly game of flag football during the annual Battle of the Rock at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. This event was designed to build camaraderie and teamwork while preparing for the official Army vs. Navy game Dec. 9, which the Army won with a score of 17 to 11. The Army also won the flag football game with a score of 44 to 27.