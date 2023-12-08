Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 85: Always Ready, a Culinary Specialist Essential

    SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    12.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army culinary specialists assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion speak about their experiences and demonstrate their culinary skills in support of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 11, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Continued face-to-face interactions with allies and partners are the foundation of bilateral and multilateral relationships.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907229
    VIRIN: 231211-A-GT064-9192
    Filename: DOD_110039560
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP

    This work, Yama Sakura 85: Always Ready, a Culinary Specialist Essential, by SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    YamaSakura
    USJapanAlliance
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AusArmy
    YS85
    YamaSakura85

