Yama Sakura 85: Always Ready, a Culinary Specialist Essential

U.S. Army culinary specialists assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion speak about their experiences and demonstrate their culinary skills in support of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 11, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Continued face-to-face interactions with allies and partners are the foundation of bilateral and multilateral relationships.
|12.11.2023
|12.11.2023 10:08
|Package
|907229
|231211-A-GT064-9192
|DOD_110039560
|00:00:32
|SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP
|0
|0
