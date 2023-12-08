Yama Sakura 85: Always Ready, a Culinary Specialist Essential

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907229" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army culinary specialists assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion speak about their experiences and demonstrate their culinary skills in support of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 11, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Continued face-to-face interactions with allies and partners are the foundation of bilateral and multilateral relationships.