Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. William Christensen assumed command of the 166th RSG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    12.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Keiven Rosa 

    1st Mission Support Command

    FORT BUHCANAN, Puerto, Rico — Representatives from five units were present as Col. William Christensen assumed command of the 166th Regional Support Group. The official party consisted of Col. Carlos Gorbea, 1st MSC commander, who presided over the ceremony, Col. Brian J. Slaughter, 166th Regional Support Group outgoing commander and Col. Christensen, 166th incoming commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907225
    VIRIN: 231209-A-KD349-9035
    Filename: DOD_110039502
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. William Christensen assumed command of the 166th RSG, by SFC Keiven Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. William Christensen assumed command of the 166th RSG

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #166th RSG #ChangeofCommand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT