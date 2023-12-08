The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participates in Brave Partner 23 at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, Dec. 1 - 10, 2023. Brave Partner is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa scheduled, directed, and led short notice action planning (SNAP) exercise, which includes live-fire training and is designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s operational reach, validate U.S. investments in North Macedonia, and increase readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)
|12.10.2023
|12.11.2023 09:19
|Video Productions
|907220
|231210-A-YA103-1001
|DOD_110039402
|00:02:57
|KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA, MK
|6
|6
