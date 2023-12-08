Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brave Partner 23

    KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA, NORTH MACEDONIA

    12.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participates in Brave Partner 23 at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, Dec. 1 - 10, 2023. Brave Partner is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa scheduled, directed, and led short notice action planning (SNAP) exercise, which includes live-fire training and is designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s operational reach, validate U.S. investments in North Macedonia, and increase readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907220
    VIRIN: 231210-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_110039402
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA, MK

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Brave Partner 23, by SGT Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne
    BravePartner

