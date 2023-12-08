Regulator Week: Taking care of the basics

Allied Forces South Battalion kicked off its annual Regulator Week in Naples, Italy with an Army Combat Fitness Test. Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units in Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Romania and Spain participated in the week-long event to get up to date on Army training, medical and administrative requirements.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 09:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907218
|VIRIN:
|231211-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|231211
|Filename:
|DOD_110039400
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
