    Regulator Week: Taking care of the basics

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.03.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Allied Forces South Battalion kicked off its annual Regulator Week in Naples, Italy with an Army Combat Fitness Test. Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units in Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Romania and Spain participated in the week-long event to get up to date on Army training, medical and administrative requirements.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907218
    VIRIN: 231211-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 231211
    Filename: DOD_110039400
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: NAPLES, IT

