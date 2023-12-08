Regulator Week: Taking care of the basics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Allied Forces South Battalion kicked off its annual Regulator Week in Naples, Italy with an Army Combat Fitness Test. Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units in Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Romania and Spain participated in the week-long event to get up to date on Army training, medical and administrative requirements.