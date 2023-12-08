Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Reel: Pittsburgh District delivers annual Toy Drop donation

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Ivan Russell, the Castle Co-Op president for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, talks about district employees coming together to deliver bags and boxes of toys to the Senator John Heinz History Center as part of their annual toy drive, Dec. 7, 2023. District staff and leadership donated the toys for the annual event. The Castle Co-Op is a peer-led organization that promotes employee engagement, social events, and other events on behalf of the Pittsburgh District to promote a positive work environment. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 07:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907217
    VIRIN: 231207-O-TI382-8424
    Filename: DOD_110039369
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Christmas
    toy drive
    holidays
    Pittsburgh District
    Castle Co-Op

