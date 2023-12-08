Ivan Russell, the Castle Co-Op president for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, talks about district employees coming together to deliver bags and boxes of toys to the Senator John Heinz History Center as part of their annual toy drive, Dec. 7, 2023. District staff and leadership donated the toys for the annual event. The Castle Co-Op is a peer-led organization that promotes employee engagement, social events, and other events on behalf of the Pittsburgh District to promote a positive work environment. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 07:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907217
|VIRIN:
|231207-O-TI382-8424
|Filename:
|DOD_110039369
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Video Reel: Pittsburgh District delivers annual Toy Drop donation, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT