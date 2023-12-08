Video Reel: Pittsburgh District delivers annual Toy Drop donation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ivan Russell, the Castle Co-Op president for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, talks about district employees coming together to deliver bags and boxes of toys to the Senator John Heinz History Center as part of their annual toy drive, Dec. 7, 2023. District staff and leadership donated the toys for the annual event. The Castle Co-Op is a peer-led organization that promotes employee engagement, social events, and other events on behalf of the Pittsburgh District to promote a positive work environment. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)