Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Medic 2023 Highlights Video Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Jet Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The European Best Medic Competition tests competencies, skills, and readiness of European theater medics so they can respond more effectively and efficiently. The highest winners of U.S. forces are selected to represent the European region at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jet Cortez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907210
    VIRIN: 231211-A-EX105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110039329
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Medic 2023 Highlights Video Package, by SPC Jet Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Europe
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    EBMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT