21st TSC, 16th Sustainment Brigade and 598th SDDC support redeployment

21st Theater Support Command, 16th Sustainment Brigade and 598th transportation Brigade - SDDC assist the redeployment of 1st Brigade Combat Team, "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Setubal, Portugal, on December 6, 2023. This port operation was a joint collaboration between the United States and Portuguese military and the first ever military operation at the port of Setubal.