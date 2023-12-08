Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC, 16th Sustainment Brigade and 598th SDDC support redeployment

    15, PORTUGAL

    12.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    21st Theater Support Command, 16th Sustainment Brigade and 598th transportation Brigade - SDDC assist the redeployment of 1st Brigade Combat Team, "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Setubal, Portugal, on December 6, 2023. This port operation was a joint collaboration between the United States and Portuguese military and the first ever military operation at the port of Setubal.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 05:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907205
    VIRIN: 231206-A-BU072-7840
    Filename: DOD_110039260
    Length: 00:01:26
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    #21TSC
    #Strongertogether

