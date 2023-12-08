Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony, December 7, 2023.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.07.2023

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered December 7, 2023 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for U.S. Army Garrison Italy relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Major Jonathan Dyon.
    (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 03:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907202
    VIRIN: 231207-A-YG900-1001
    Filename: DOD_110039247
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony, December 7, 2023., by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Sky Soldiers
    GarrisonItaly
    StrongTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT