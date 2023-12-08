Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Friendship Chapel Tree Lighting

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members of Yokota Air Base, Japan gathered to celebrate the holiday season at the base's Friendship Chapel for a cantata and tree lighting event. Attendees enjoyed Christmas carols, a performance by the U.S. Band of the Pacific, and the tree lighting during the celebration.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    Yokota
    Holiday
    Christmas
    Cantata

