Yokota Friendship Chapel Tree Lighting

Members of Yokota Air Base, Japan gathered to celebrate the holiday season at the base's Friendship Chapel for a cantata and tree lighting event. Attendees enjoyed Christmas carols, a performance by the U.S. Band of the Pacific, and the tree lighting during the celebration.
11.30.2023
12.10.2023
|Package
|907186
|231130-F-RI665-1001
|DOD_110038980
|00:01:00
YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
