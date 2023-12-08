Mokil Atoll native flies’ home for OCD

Nanako Lipai, a Mokil Atoll native, flies on a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C130 Hercules for Operation Christmas Drop 2023 in the Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 6, 2023. This was Lipai’s third time flying for OCD but it was the first time she got to fly to her home island to drop supply bundles. During the flight she got to harness up, push a bundle off of the aircraft and speak with the pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
