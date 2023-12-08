Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mokil Atoll native flies’ home for OCD

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Nanako Lipai, a Mokil Atoll native, flies on a Japan Air Self-Defense Force C130 Hercules for Operation Christmas Drop 2023 in the Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 6, 2023. This was Lipai’s third time flying for OCD but it was the first time she got to fly to her home island to drop supply bundles. During the flight she got to harness up, push a bundle off of the aircraft and speak with the pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.10.2023 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907185
    VIRIN: 231208-F-VS136-1001
    Filename: DOD_110038966
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mokil Atoll native flies’ home for OCD, by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Pacific Air Forces
    Operation Christmas Drop
    Humanitarian Aid
    INDOPACOM
    OCD 23

