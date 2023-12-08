Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soliders Conclude the European Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    12.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Rettus Micheal and Spc. Carl Cleveland, assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, and Spc. Connor Ignozzi and Pfc. Hayden Lowe, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, complete the European Best Medic Competition in Grafenwöhr, Germany on December 8th, 2023. The European Best Medic Competition includes 12 overarching events, to test the tactical and medical proficiency of service members across Europe. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.10.2023 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907181
    VIRIN: 231208-A-AJ772-1327
    Filename: DOD_110038663
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soliders Conclude the European Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EBMC #RockoftheMarne #IronSoldiers
    #EBMC #3rdInfantryDivision #StrongerTogether #VictoryCorps #1stArmoredDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT