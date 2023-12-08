Soliders Conclude the European Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Rettus Micheal and Spc. Carl Cleveland, assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, and Spc. Connor Ignozzi and Pfc. Hayden Lowe, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, complete the European Best Medic Competition in Grafenwöhr, Germany on December 8th, 2023. The European Best Medic Competition includes 12 overarching events, to test the tactical and medical proficiency of service members across Europe. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
