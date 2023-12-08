U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche returns home after 89-day counternarcotics patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family and friends celebrate and give comments about how it feels for their loved one to be home in time for the holidays as the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) crew returns to homeport in Alameda, Calif., Dec. 9, 2023. The Waesche and crew spent 89-days patrolling more than 19,740 miles in the Eastern Pacific Ocean conducting law enforcement and search and rescue operations in international waters off Central and South America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)