    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche returns home after 89-day counternarcotics patrol

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Family and friends celebrate and give comments about how it feels for their loved one to be home in time for the holidays as the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) crew returns to homeport in Alameda, Calif., Dec. 9, 2023. The Waesche and crew spent 89-days patrolling more than 19,740 miles in the Eastern Pacific Ocean conducting law enforcement and search and rescue operations in international waters off Central and South America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.10.2023 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907179
    VIRIN: 231209-G-RS249-5385
    Filename: DOD_110038661
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US

    USCG
    Alameda
    Waesche
    California
    Return to homeport
    Counternarcotics Patrol

