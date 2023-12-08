Soliders Conclude the European Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Rettus Micheal and Spc. Carl Cleveland, assigned to 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, and Spc. Connor Ignozzi and Pfc. Hayden Lowe, assigned to the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, complete the European Best Medic Competition in Grafenwöhr, Germany on December 8th, 2023. The European Best Medic Competition includes twelve overarching events, to test the tactical and medical proficiency of service members across Europe. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)