Cmdr. Antron Harper, a 2008 U.S. Naval Academy graduate assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and Maj. Andy Lark, a 2010 U.S. Naval Academy graduate assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, recall their time as teammates on the football field and now teammates again aboard Boxer more than a decade and a half later during the 2023 Army-Navy game. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25) and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th MEU are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2023 14:57
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|907175
|VIRIN:
|231122-N-VR594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110038619
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Boxer Army Vs Navy Spirit Spot, by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT