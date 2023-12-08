USS Boxer Army Vs Navy Spirit Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907175" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cmdr. Antron Harper, a 2008 U.S. Naval Academy graduate assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and Maj. Andy Lark, a 2010 U.S. Naval Academy graduate assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, recall their time as teammates on the football field and now teammates again aboard Boxer more than a decade and a half later during the 2023 Army-Navy game. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25) and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th MEU are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)