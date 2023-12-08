U.S. Army combat medics with 3th Infantry Division Artillery, discuss whether Santa is real during a class on applying a tourniquet at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Dec. 9, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|12.09.2023
|12.10.2023 05:57
|Package
|907170
|231209-Z-AS463-1001
|DOD_110038539
|00:00:38
|CAMP ADAZI, LV
|3
|3
This work, Combat medics discuss Santa’s existence while practicing life-saving skills, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
