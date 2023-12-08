30th Anniversary of GPS at Schriever SFB B-Roll - Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the GPS 30th anniversary event held by the 2d Space Operations Squadron, featuring Guardians, Airman, and Space Force leaders at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 9, 2023. Maintaining and operating GPS is a critical mission for the United States and the world, it is integrated into everyday life through uses such as navigation, agriculture, finance, and more. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)