    30th Anniversary of GPS at Schriever SFB B-Roll - Part 2

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    B-roll of the GPS 30th anniversary event held by the 2d Space Operations Squadron, featuring Guardians, Airman, and Space Force leaders at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 9, 2023. Maintaining and operating GPS is a critical mission for the United States and the world, it is integrated into everyday life through uses such as navigation, agriculture, finance, and more. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

