B-roll of the GPS 30th anniversary event held by the 2d Space Operations Squadron, featuring Guardians, Airman, and Space Force leaders at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 9, 2023. Maintaining and operating GPS is a critical mission for the United States and the world, it is integrated into everyday life through uses such as navigation, agriculture, finance, and more. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2023 23:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907164
|VIRIN:
|231209-X-OF631-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110038412
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
This work, 30th Anniversary of GPS at Schriever SFB B-Roll - Part 2, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
