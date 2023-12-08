Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-Minus 10-Miler 2023

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Space Launch Delta 45 hosts the United States Space Force second annual T-Minus 10-Miler, Dec. 9, 2023, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Participants lined up from across the globe to take part in the race while admiring CCSFS’s rich history. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.10.2023 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907160
    VIRIN: 231209-X-BY642-9001
    Filename: DOD_110038146
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    Air Force Marathon
    10-Miler
    Guardians
    race
    Space Force
    T-Minus 10-Miler

