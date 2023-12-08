Space Launch Delta 45 hosts the United States Space Force second annual T-Minus 10-Miler, Dec. 9, 2023, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Participants lined up from across the globe to take part in the race while admiring CCSFS’s rich history. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2023 12:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907160
|VIRIN:
|231209-X-BY642-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110038146
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, T-Minus 10-Miler 2023, by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
