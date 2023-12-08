Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Siblings sharing in service: DC Air National Guard brothers inspect an F-16

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Cody Smith and Technical Sergeant Jesse Smith, aircrew egress systems specialists with the 113th Maintenance Squadron, perform a final egress inspection, verifying all systems are safe on an F-16 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2023. These inspections are done as a two man concept, with one Airman reading the technical ordnance and the other completing the narrated tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sergeant Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.09.2023 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907151
    VIRIN: 230609-F-XC675-6270
    Filename: DOD_110037965
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    F16
    Egress
    DCANG

