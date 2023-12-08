Siblings sharing in service: DC Air National Guard brothers inspect an F-16

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Cody Smith and Technical Sergeant Jesse Smith, aircrew egress systems specialists with the 113th Maintenance Squadron, perform a final egress inspection, verifying all systems are safe on an F-16 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2023. These inspections are done as a two man concept, with one Airman reading the technical ordnance and the other completing the narrated tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sergeant Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2023 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907151
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-XC675-6270
|Filename:
|DOD_110037965
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
