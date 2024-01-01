Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Solomon Islands Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    12.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Video package illustrating the Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Solomon Islands Mission Stop Nov. 18 - Dec. 3, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.09.2023 21:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907142
    VIRIN: 231203-N-BT947-5447
    Filename: DOD_110037735
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: SB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    solomon islands
    pacific partnership
    pp24-1
    pacific partnership 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT