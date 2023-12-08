Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program talks after his 176-pound semifinal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907137" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pfc. Obed Bartee-El, a new Soldier-Athlete who recently joined the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, talks about how the program is helping him to be all he can be as he serves his country while chasing Olympic glory. Bartee-El advanced to the 176-pound finals in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 8 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.