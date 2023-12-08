Pfc. Obed Bartee-El, a new Soldier-Athlete who recently joined the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, talks about how the program is helping him to be all he can be as he serves his country while chasing Olympic glory. Bartee-El advanced to the 176-pound finals in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 8 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 23:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907137
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-QG562-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110037464
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|LAFAYETTE, LA, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|HARVEST, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program talks after his 176-pound semifinal, by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT