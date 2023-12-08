Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program talks after his 176-pound semifinal

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Stephen Warns 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Pfc. Obed Bartee-El, a new Soldier-Athlete who recently joined the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, talks about how the program is helping him to be all he can be as he serves his country while chasing Olympic glory. Bartee-El advanced to the 176-pound finals in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 8 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 23:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907137
    VIRIN: 231208-A-QG562-1002
    Filename: DOD_110037464
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: HARVEST, AL, US

