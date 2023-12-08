Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program talks after his 176-pound semifinal

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Stephen Warns 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Pfc. Obed Bartee-El, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, talks about the importance of mental resiliency after his quarterfinal loss Dec. 6 was overturned and gave him a chance to compete in the 176-pound semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 8 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 23:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Hometown: HARVEST, AL, US

