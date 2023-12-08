Pfc. Obed Bartee-El, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, talks about the importance of mental resiliency after his quarterfinal loss Dec. 6 was overturned and gave him a chance to compete in the 176-pound semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 8 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 23:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907136
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-QG562-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110037458
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|LAFAYETTE, LA, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|HARVEST, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program talks after his 176-pound semifinal, by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT