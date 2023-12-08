Pfc. Obed Bartee-El of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program talks after his 176-pound semifinal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Obed Bartee-El, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, talks about the importance of mental resiliency after his quarterfinal loss Dec. 6 was overturned and gave him a chance to compete in the 176-pound semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 8 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.