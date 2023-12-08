Capt. Valera - Career Opportunities

U.S. Army Capt. Rose E. Valera, national security law attorney with America’s First Corps, speaks of her career opportunities during Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Saitama, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Valera obtained a bachelor of arts degree from Oklahoma Christian University and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2023 06:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|907134
|VIRIN:
|231205-A-VC863-1816
|Filename:
|DOD_110037412
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SAITAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
