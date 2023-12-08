Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Valera - Career Opportunities

    SAITAMA, JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Rose E. Valera, national security law attorney with America’s First Corps, speaks of her career opportunities during Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Saitama, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Valera obtained a bachelor of arts degree from Oklahoma Christian University and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Magaña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.09.2023 06:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 907134
    VIRIN: 231205-A-VC863-1816
    Filename: DOD_110037412
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SAITAMA, JP

