U.S. Navy Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Sailors with the USS Wasp Air Department conduct a mass casualty evacuation drill aboard the USS Wasp (LHD 1) during Amphibious Squadron, MEU Integration (PMINT) on U.S. Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, December 7, 2023. PMINT is the 24th MEU’s first opportunity in the pre-deployment training cycle to fully integrate with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. During PMINT, the Marines and Sailors are tested across required operational capabilities and projected operating environments through a variety of simulated and live events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2023 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907133
|VIRIN:
|231207-M-KK733-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110037379
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Mass Casualty Evacuation Drill aboard the USS Wasp, by LCpl Victoria Hutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
