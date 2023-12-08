Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Mass Casualty Evacuation Drill aboard the USS Wasp

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victoria Hutt 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Sailors with the USS Wasp Air Department conduct a mass casualty evacuation drill aboard the USS Wasp (LHD 1) during Amphibious Squadron, MEU Integration (PMINT) on U.S. Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, December 7, 2023. PMINT is the 24th MEU’s first opportunity in the pre-deployment training cycle to fully integrate with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. During PMINT, the Marines and Sailors are tested across required operational capabilities and projected operating environments through a variety of simulated and live events. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.09.2023 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907133
    VIRIN: 231207-M-KK733-1001
    Filename: DOD_110037379
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Mass Casualty Evacuation Drill aboard the USS Wasp, by LCpl Victoria Hutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Wasp
    PMINT
    24 MEU

