    82nd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Dec. 7, 2023, marks the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. The U.S. military, State of Hawaii and National Park Service hosted a series of remembrance events throughout to honor the courage and sacrifices of those who served throughout the Pacific theater. The U.S. is committed to continue its responsibility of protecting the Pacific sea-lanes, advancing international ideals and relationships, as well as delivering security, influence and responsiveness in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    December 7
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

