82nd Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Dec. 7, 2023, marks the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu. The U.S. military, State of Hawaii and National Park Service hosted a series of remembrance events throughout to honor the courage and sacrifices of those who served throughout the Pacific theater. The U.S. is committed to continue its responsibility of protecting the Pacific sea-lanes, advancing international ideals and relationships, as well as delivering security, influence and responsiveness in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)