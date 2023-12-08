Joint Task Force-Red Hill Completes Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility “Flowable Tank Bottoms” Defueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907129" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) disconnect fuel lines from merchant tanker Yosemite Trader, completing the process of gravity draining the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) flowable tank bottoms, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Dec. 7, 2023. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. Phase 5 defueling continues with unpacking the fuel pipelines, and removing residual fuel located in the surge lines and portions of the tank gallery. JTF-RH will complete its defueling mission at the end of Phase 5, which is projected to end no later than March 31, 2024. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)