Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bill Nye Visits Buckley Space Force Base - B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Shaun Combs 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Bill Nye visits Buckley Space Force Base, and visits various locations across the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907127
    VIRIN: 231206-X-VL755-4601
    Filename: DOD_110037204
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: AURORA, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bill Nye Visits Buckley Space Force Base - B-Roll Package, by SrA Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Science
    STEM
    Space Force
    Bill Nye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT