U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Boudnik, AR-MEDCOM command sergeant major, pinned the eight recipients of the Expert Field Medical Badge during the badge ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 12, 2023. The two-week-long 2023 USAR EFMB featured 49 competitors from Active, Guard and Reserve components that tested their mettle in a myriad Soldier and medical lanes in pursuit of the coveted and prestigious badge.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907122
|VIRIN:
|230512-A-VQ984-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110037004
|Length:
|00:23:35
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AR-MEDCOM Expert Field Medical Badge ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wi., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
