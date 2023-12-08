AR-MEDCOM Expert Field Medical Badge ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wi.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Boudnik, AR-MEDCOM command sergeant major, pinned the eight recipients of the Expert Field Medical Badge during the badge ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 12, 2023. The two-week-long 2023 USAR EFMB featured 49 competitors from Active, Guard and Reserve components that tested their mettle in a myriad Soldier and medical lanes in pursuit of the coveted and prestigious badge.