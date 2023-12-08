Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR-MEDCOM Expert Field Medical Badge ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wi.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. W. Scott Lynn, commanding general of Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Boudnik, AR-MEDCOM command sergeant major, pinned the eight recipients of the Expert Field Medical Badge during the badge ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 12, 2023. The two-week-long 2023 USAR EFMB featured 49 competitors from Active, Guard and Reserve components that tested their mettle in a myriad Soldier and medical lanes in pursuit of the coveted and prestigious badge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907122
    VIRIN: 230512-A-VQ984-1002
    Filename: DOD_110037004
    Length: 00:23:35
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR-MEDCOM Expert Field Medical Badge ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wi., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    EFMB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT