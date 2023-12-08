Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM Expert Field Medical Badge at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) held their Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) two-week-long competition from April 30 - May 12, 2023 at Fort McCoy Wis. The EFMB featured 49 competitors from Active, Guard and Reserve components that tested their knowledge in multiple events to include soldier skill, medical lanes physical fitness assessment in pursuit of the coveted and prestigious badge. The EFMB test is the utmost challenge to the professional competence and physical endurance of the Soldier medic.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    AR-MEDCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    EFMB

