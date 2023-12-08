AR-MEDCOM Expert Field Medical Badge at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) held their Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) two-week-long competition from April 30 - May 12, 2023 at Fort McCoy Wis. The EFMB featured 49 competitors from Active, Guard and Reserve components that tested their knowledge in multiple events to include soldier skill, medical lanes physical fitness assessment in pursuit of the coveted and prestigious badge. The EFMB test is the utmost challenge to the professional competence and physical endurance of the Soldier medic.