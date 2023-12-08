Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Sustainment Brigade Go Army, Beat Navy!

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Townsend 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Dixon Brockbank, Command Sgt. Maj. Ciearro Faulk, and Tough ‘Ombres from the Army Reserve’s 90th Sustainment Brigade cheer on the Army Golden Knights in the 2023 matchup against Navy. GO ARMY, BEAT NAVY!

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 15:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907117
    VIRIN: 231208-A-OD080-8942
    Filename: DOD_110036966
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    Downloads: 1
    This work, 90th Sustainment Brigade Go Army, Beat Navy!, by SFC Randall Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    90th Sustainment Brigade
    Go Army
    Army Reserve
    Army Navy
    4th ESC
    ArmyNavy2023
    AcademyGames2023

