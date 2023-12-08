Col. Dixon Brockbank, Command Sgt. Maj. Ciearro Faulk, and Tough ‘Ombres from the Army Reserve’s 90th Sustainment Brigade cheer on the Army Golden Knights in the 2023 matchup against Navy. GO ARMY, BEAT NAVY!
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 15:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907117
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-OD080-8942
|Filename:
|DOD_110036966
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 90th Sustainment Brigade Go Army, Beat Navy!, by SFC Randall Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT