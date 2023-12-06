Marine Corps Base Quantico Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Marine Corps Base Quantico holiday tree is lit up during the annual holiday tree lighting at the Marine Corps Exchange parking lot on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 7, 2023. The festivities included a roller skating rink, snowball fighting, games for children, music performances, and vendor booths all to celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire.)