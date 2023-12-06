Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Quantico Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The Marine Corps Base Quantico holiday tree is lit up during the annual holiday tree lighting at the Marine Corps Exchange parking lot on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 7, 2023. The festivities included a roller skating rink, snowball fighting, games for children, music performances, and vendor booths all to celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire.)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907110
    VIRIN: 231208-M-JW402-1001
    Filename: DOD_110036803
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, by LCpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCCS
    Christmas
    Marines
    Quantico

