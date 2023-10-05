231010-VIC_AFN_InFocus_Vadjont dam 60th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 1 minute AFN Vicenza In Focus news package on the the 60th Anniversary of the Vajont dam disaster. On October 9th, 1963, a mega-tsunami at the Vajont Dam caused by landslides resulted in one of the worst man-made disasters in history. SETAF-AF provided the first helicopters to assist with recovery efforts, as well as medical supplies and personnel.