    231010-VIC_AFN_InFocus_Vadjont dam 60th Anniversary

    LONGARONE, ITALY

    10.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    A 1 minute AFN Vicenza In Focus news package on the the 60th Anniversary of the Vajont dam disaster. On October 9th, 1963, a mega-tsunami at the Vajont Dam caused by landslides resulted in one of the worst man-made disasters in history. SETAF-AF provided the first helicopters to assist with recovery efforts, as well as medical supplies and personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 03:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899820
    VIRIN: 231009-A-IP596-3364
    Filename: DOD_109929007
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LONGARONE, IT 

    TAGS

    Community Relations
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Vajont Dam
    Piave Valley
    Relief and Rescue Operations

