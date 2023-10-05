A 1 minute AFN Vicenza In Focus news package on the the 60th Anniversary of the Vajont dam disaster. On October 9th, 1963, a mega-tsunami at the Vajont Dam caused by landslides resulted in one of the worst man-made disasters in history. SETAF-AF provided the first helicopters to assist with recovery efforts, as well as medical supplies and personnel.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 03:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899820
|VIRIN:
|231009-A-IP596-3364
|Filename:
|DOD_109929007
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LONGARONE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 231010-VIC_AFN_InFocus_Vadjont dam 60th Anniversary, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
